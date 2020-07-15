Juvenile killed in shooting, San Jose’s 19th homicide this year

A juvenile was shot and killed in San Jose Wednesday afternoon in what police are calling a homicide.

A young man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Senter Road at Phelan Avenue at around 12:20 p.m.

The age and identity of the victim has not been released. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene according to police.

No motive was given for the shooting and no suspect information is available at this time.

Police say this is the 19th homicide of 2020.