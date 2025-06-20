Expand / Collapse search

3 minors arrested in connection with 49 car burglaries in Livermore

Published  June 20, 2025 4:06pm PDT
Livermore
LIVERMORE, Calif. -  Police have arrested three minors in connection with nearly 50 car burglaries that occurred over the course of a month in Livermore, authorities said.

The break-ins happened between May 5 and June 3 in the downtown area, according to the Livermore Police Department.

Investigators said the suspects typically struck during the overnight hours, smashing the front passenger-side windows of vehicles to steal electronics such as USB drives and battery packs, along with wallets and sunglasses.

Police identified the suspects, ages 12, 14, and 15, through investigative leads and surveillance footage. Officers served search warrants at their homes and recovered stolen property.

The juveniles are believed to be responsible for 49 auto burglaries, police said.

They were cited and released to their parents because Juvenile Hall would not accept them, as the alleged crimes are considered nonviolent offenses.

