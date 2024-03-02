Katie Meyer's family pushes for change 2 years after death

For two years, Steve Meyer worked hard to make a difference.

Not just to honor the life of his daughter, but to also make sure no family goes through the same pain his family have suffered.

March 1 marks two years since Katie Meyer, a NCAA Women's Soccer national champion, goalkeeper and captain of the squad at Stanford University, died by suicide. It's a call that still haunts her father.

"Just remembering two years ago when we found out she passed away was harrowing and devastating and shocking and it still is every day," he told KTVU in an exclusive interview from his home in Southern California. "I think when we get calendar reminders as markers in time, it amplifies it a little bit. However, we have been heartened greatly by an absolutely massive outpouring of support from all over the place."

Katie's parents filed a lawsuit against Stanford University after her death, citing an aggressively written code of conduct letter, threatening her future with the soccer team and her graduation.

The letter came after their daughter was accused of throwing hot coffee at a football player in an attempt to stand up for her teammate.

They allege the letter may have been a catalyst in affecting Katie's mental health, and ultimately, ending her life.

"The hardest part is not having Katie here with us," said her father. "She was just an absolutely amazing daughter. Just unbelievable. So bright, loving, caring. She was a dream of a daughter."

Steve and his wife, Gina, are now spending their days pushing for AB1575, sponsored by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin.

It would require universities to notify students about their rights when facing administrative trouble and allowing those students to choose an advocate to help them with the process of solving that problem.

"If you get a good student who finds themselves in a situation where they made a mistake, how can we unobtrusively in their lives, offer them some support?" said Steve Meyer. "We have learned that someone's mental health can go south in a very big hurry and we're just trying to prevent that."

He said that creating legislation is one small way that he and his wife can try to effect some change.

The bill cleared the California Assembly floor earlier this year.

It is set to enter the state Senate's committees this summer.

It's a process Katie's father calls equally personal, challenging and rewarding.

"We are hoping that this bill finds its way through the Senate and on its way to the governor and, ultimately, " Steve Meyer said. "If it saves one life going into the future, it would have been worth it."