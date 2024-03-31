Kia recalls over 427K vehicles that could roll away while in park

Kia is recalling more than 427,000 vehicles in the U.S. that have the potential to move while they are in park.

The warning, posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, covers all Telluride vehicles manufactured between 2020 and 2023 as well as some 2024 models.

NHTSA warned that the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft on the vehicles "may not be fully engaged due to suspected improper assembly by the supplier."

The 2022 Kia Telluride. (Kia / Fox News)

Over time, the "partial engagement can cause damage to the intermediate shaft splines" which could "result in unintended vehicle movement while in park if the parking brake is not engaged," according to NHTSA.

The recall was initiated following a "review of vehicle and supplier production records," according to regulators.

Kia told FOX Business that there haven't been any crashes, injuries or fatalities related to this issue.

The 2022 Kia Telluride is displayed at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 18, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

All owners who are impacted by the recall will be notified by mail beginning May 15. Owners will be instructed to bring their vehicles to a Kia dealer, which will install updated software that will prevent unintended vehicle movement when the gear shift is in park and the engine is off, or when the car is stopped in any gear position and the doors are open.

Kia said if damage to the intermediate shaft is found after the fix, then it will replace it. It will also reimburse owners for repair expenses already incurred pursuant to Kia’s General Reimbursement Plan which was filed on May 10, 2022.

Customers who are looking for information about their specific vehicle will be referred to Kia’s Customer Care Center or a Kia dealer.

This marks the latest in a growing list of recalls across the auto industry. It comes shortly after Kia America recalled 48,232 vehicles , alongside Hyundai, for damaged charging units.

