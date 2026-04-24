The Brief Antioch police say a robbery suspect crashed a stolen car into a FoodMaxx, then fled with an officer trapped inside the vehicle. The officer repeatedly ordered the driver to stop during the ordeal and ultimately shot him in the leg when he refused. The suspect thereafter crashed, tried to run, and was arrested; he faces multiple felony charges, including kidnapping.



Authorities released video of a grocery store robbery attempt that escalated into a kidnapping of Antioch police officer who was trapped in the getaway car for miles before he shot the suspect in the leg.

FoodMaxx robbery

What we know:

The incident began Feb. 20 at approximately 5:15 a.m. at the FoodMaxx on Lone Tree Way. Surveillance footage shows a stolen Infiniti reversing through the store’s front glass doors. Three men, including the driver, jumped out of the car and entered the business. A store employee reported that one of the men was armed with a handgun and threatened him, police said.

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Officers Kyle Armstrong and Travis Donaldson arrived within minutes. As they drew their weapons, the driver of the Infiniti, later identified as 23-year-old Dominick DeSouza, rammed an unoccupied patrol car that was blocking him in, officials said.

Struggle and kidnapping

Dig deeper:

"Let me see your hands! Let me see your hands!" an officer is heard shouting on bodycam footage.

As Donaldson reached through the passenger side to confront the driver, a struggle ensued. During the tussle, DeSouza reversed back into the store, knocking Donaldson into the vehicle. DeSouza then accelerated forward at a high rate of speed, according to police, swerving around the patrol car and fleeing the scene with Donaldson still inside the car.

The other two suspects fled on foot as the Infiniti sped away, beginning a chaotic two-mile journey through city streets.

'It’s not worth it'

What they're saying:

Inside the speeding car, Donaldson held Desouza at gunpoint, repeatedly pleading with him to pull over.

"Stop the car! Stop the car!" Donaldson shouted. "Get out of the car, bro," Desouza replied.

As the high-speed stalemate continued, Desouza told the officer he was going to crash.

"Don't do it. It's not worth it," Donaldson says.

"I got a family, bro," the man told the officer. Donaldson tried to de-escalate the situation, telling the young man, "All right, talk to me, talk to me."

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The shooting

The situation turned physical again when Donaldson tried to shift the car into neutral. DeSouza repeatedly pulled the officer’s hand off the gear shift, leading to a final ultimatum.

"I'm warning you, I will shoot your leg," Donaldson said. After striking Desouza with his firearm in yet another attempt to get the man to stop, Donaldson fired a single shot into the suspect’s leg.

"Officer Donaldson intentionally shot DeSouza in the leg to reduce the likelihood of a fatality to DeSouza, himself, and members of the community," the Antioch Police Department said.

The stolen Infiniti eventually crashed into a parked car in a residential neighborhood. Despite his wound, Desouza fled on foot but was found 10 minutes later hiding in nearby bushes.

Donaldson sustained minor injuries in the crash.

DeSouza was treated at a local hospital and has since been charged by prosecutors with kidnapping, assault on an officer, robbery, and burglary.