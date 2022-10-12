Kohl’s stores to close on Thanksgiving

article

Kohl’s is once again joining a growing list of retailers that close their doors on Thanksgiving.

The clothing store company announced that stores will be closed for the holiday, but shoppers can find Black Friday deals online all week long. Some Black Friday deals are already available on the store’s website and app.

"Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year," the company said in a statement.

In the years leading up to 2020, many major retailers opened their doors on Thanksgiving, giving shoppers a head start on Black Friday deals or a spot to grab last-minute items for the Thanksgiving table. The pandemic threw a wrench in that tradition.

In 2020, stores like Walmart and Target closed on Thanksgiving to give overworked retail workers a much-needed break. Many have continued the trend.

Target announced last year that the change would be permanent, while stores like Walmart and Best Buy will remain closed on Thanksgiving again this year. Most have online Black Friday deals starting before Thanksgiving day.