Apparent California freeway robbery caught on camera

It's a shocking scene that almost resembles a Hollywood action film – a man helplessly with his hands up as multiple people in masks and hooded sweatshirts run back and forth between his car and the getaway car in what appears to be a brazen freeway robbery in Los Angeles.

A witness, @icellphonezz, shared the video on social media which showed the apparent victim with his hands up near the Crenshaw Boulevard exit on the 10 Freeway in the Jefferson Park area. The group of suspects left in a white sedan with the man – presumably the victim – stuck on the side of the road with a completely beat-up black sedan with the driver's side rear window smashed and an airbag still out.

It is unknown what the suspects ran off with from the scene. FOX 11 is making calls with local authorities, including the California Highway Patrol, but were not able to get details on the incident recorded by @icellphonezz.

It is unknown how the driver crashed the black sedan, and it is also not known if the driver was targeted by the group who ran off in the white sedan prior to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News as we will have the latest in the 10 p.m. newscast.