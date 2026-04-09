The Brief Families have identified the victims as 43-year-old Desiree Carmen Fuentes and 58-year-old Terry Joe Harris, both residents of Santa Rosa. After a police pursuit in Clearlake, officers found Harris’ body in the backseat of the suspects' SUV; further investigation led them to Fuentes’ body at the bottom of a nearby embankment near State Route 175. Clearlake residents Alex Kenneth Schussolin and Jasslynn Pearl Critchett are in custody on charges of murder and carjacking, though a motive for the killings has not yet been established.



Family members have identified the two Santa Rosa residents killed in a grisly weekend crime spree that ended with a body in the suspects' backseat and another at the bottom of an embankment in Lake County.

Desiree Carmen Fuentes, 43, was among the victims found Sunday morning, according to her family. Authorities said her body was located off State Route 175, about 1.5 miles north of the Lake-Mendocino County line.

A second victim, Terry Joe Harris, 58, was found deceased in the back seat of a gray 2000 Chevrolet Suburban around 8:50 a.m, according to his family.

Both victims were Santa Rosa residents.

Authorities believe the deaths are connected, though it remains unclear whether or how the victims knew each other.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Terry Harris photographed in this undated photo.

Traffic stop leads to discovery

What we know:

The investigation began when California Highway Patrol officers attempted to stop the SUV for a registration violation on State Route 53 at Dam Road in Clearlake. The driver refused to stop, authorities said.

The vehicle eventually stopped near 18th Avenue and Oak Street, where a passenger attempted to flee on foot.

Officers detained the passenger, later identified as 37-year-old Alex Kenneth Schussolin of Clearlake. The driver, 32-year-old Jasslynn Pearl Critchett of Clearlake, remained at the scene.

"While contacting the driver, an officer noticed blood inside the vehicle and traced it to the rear passenger area, where officers found an unresponsive adult male," the CHP said in a statement.

Investigators later found Fuentes, the second victim, during the course of the homicide investigation.

Investigation details

Authorities said a gun was recovered near where Schussolin fled, but it was not immediately clear whether the weapon was connected to the killings.

Investigators believe the incident began in Sonoma County and extended into Lake County before the traffic stop.

Officials have not released details about the manner of death or a possible motive.

Charges

Dig deeper:

Schussolin and Critchett were arrested and booked into the Lake County Jail on suspicion of murder, carjacking, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to CHP.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jasslyn Critchett was arrested and booked into Lake County Jail on charges of murder and carjacking in the double homicide.

Families remember victims

What they're saying:

Fuentes is survived by two daughters.

In a GoFundMe post, her daughter described her as "the sweetest social butterfly you would ever meet."

In a separate GoFundMe for Harris, his family shared memories of him as a generous and caring man.

"He would give the last of anything he had, and he wouldn't even hurt a fly," his son Devin Braddi said.

Ongoing investigation

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact CHP at 1-800-TELL-CHP.