Recent storm brings Lake Tahoe back above its natural rim

Lake Tahoe has reaped the benefits of the last rain storm.

Experts said Monday the lake's water level is back above the natural rim after 20 billion gallons of fresh rainwater fell into the lake, raising it 5-inches in one day.

Drought conditions had forced the lake's water level to drop below the basin earlier this month.

The basin rim is the level at which water from the lake flows into the Truckee River and if it falls below, the river is deprived of water.

The recent storm also blanketed the Sierra with up to three feet of fresh snow, a welcome sign after the wildfire season that saw the Caldor Fire fully contained only one week ago.

