Lake Tahoe rescuer discovers deceased spouse following avalanche

The Brief The avalanche struck a group of 15 skiers on a guided backcountry trip late Tuesday morning, killing eight of them and leaving one missing. Six survivors were rescued after being buried for hours in severe weather. Authorities said they remain focused on recovering the bodies of the deceased victims, though harsh weather conditions have complicated those efforts,



Tragedy struck extremely close to home Tuesday when a rescuer tasked with saving missing backcountry skiers near Lake Tahoe discovered that one of the dead was their spouse.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo confirmed that one of the victims was married to a member of the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team.

"As you can understand, this [has] not only been challenging for our community — it's been a challenging rescue, but it's also been challenging emotionally for our team and our organization," said Woo.

Authorities are not yet disclosing the identities of the deceased, nor have they released the name of the rescuer who discovered their loved one.

The Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team is composed mostly of volunteers and was among the first to respond after the avalanche struck Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. near Castle Peak.

Woo said the team is among the "highest-rated, best, most well-trained, selfless servants." He added, "These are true heroes."

A high-stakes recovery

The group of 15 was on the final day of a three-day guided trip with Blackbird Mountain Guides. They had departed from the Frog Lake Huts on Sunday and were returning to the trailhead when the mountain gave way.

The survivors had almost no time to react.

"Someone saw the avalanche, yelled avalanche, and it overtook them rather quickly," said Capt. Russell "Rusty" Greene, of the Nevada County sheriff’s office.

Six skiers, who were trapped under the snow for hours, were freed by volunteer rescuers around 5:30 p.m. despite some of the harshest weather conditions the region has seen this season. Before help arrived, the survivors had already located the bodies of three of their fellow skiers.

Current status of the mission

The deceased and the one person who remains missing include seven women and two men, ranging in age from 30 to 55.

While the six survivors are safe, the bodies of the deceased remain on the mountain. Search crews have been unable to remove them due to extreme recovery risks and lingering avalanche danger.

Sheriff Woo stated that even with the personal tragedy within the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team, the unit remains focused.

"Everybody has circled around to provide their love and condolences for this family," Woo said. "But I think it’s also motivated the team of their purpose; to go out there and rescue those who were still alive, and now recover those decedents who are still out there."