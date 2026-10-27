The Brief An LAPD officer was arrested after allegedly trying to meet someone he believed was a 16-year-old girl. Leonardo Arutro Ruiz was released without charges as the investigation continues. A retired LAPD detective said the department could investigate the allegations administratively and criminally.



A viral video shows a group confronting a Los Angeles police officer accused of trying to meet someone he allegedly believed was a 16-year-old girl.

The officer was arrested but released without charges as the investigation continues.

What we know:

Leonardo Arturo Ruiz, an LAPD officer, was arrested in Monrovia on Oct. 22 after a confrontation involving YN_ Vs_Preds, a group that says it targets people suspected of trying to meet minors.

Ashton, a member of the group, says he communicated with Ruiz for three days while posing as a 16-year-old girl. In an interview, Ashton described how the conversation allegedly turned toward meeting in person.

"We were talking about how our day went, then he said, ‘Would you want to hang out?’" Ashton said. "He kept saying, ‘You know what I want to do.’"

Ashton said Ruiz eventually asked whether he should bring condoms. According to Ashton, Ruiz arrived at the meeting location expecting to meet a teenage girl. Instead, he encountered Ashton and other members of the group.

The group alleges Ruiz tried to run, prompting members to chase him down and hold him until Monrovia police arrived. Jail records show Ruiz was arrested and released hours later without charges.

What they're saying:

Ashton said he initially did not realize Ruiz was a police officer.

"I told him again I was 16 years old, and at this point in time, I didn’t even know he was a police officer," Ashton said. "I was assuming he was a normal guy."

Retired LAPD Detective Moses Castillo said Ruiz’s release without charges does not necessarily mean the investigation is over.

"No charges were filed pending further investigation," Castillo said.

Castillo said the LAPD could investigate the matter on both administrative and criminal fronts to determine whether department policies were violated and whether any criminal charges are warranted.

"These are very serious allegations," Castillo said, adding that the public would not want a police officer involved in this type of alleged activity.

The LAPD provided FOX 11 with the following statement:

"We are aware of an arrest involving a Department employee. The Department is fully cooperating with the investigation."

Additionally, the Monrovia Police Department released the following statement:

"On October 22, 2026, at approximately 9:59 p.m., the Monrovia Police Department responded to the 300 block of W. Olive Ave. After an investigation, a 30-year-old male was arrested for an alleged violation of California Penal Code section 288.4 - arranging a meeting with a minor, or someone believed to be a minor, for lewd purposes. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available for release."

What we don't know:

The LAPD has not publicly said whether Ruiz remains on duty. It's unknown how long Ruiz has been working for the LAPD.

It's unclear whether prosecutors will file charges as investigators review the circumstances surrounding the arrest and the allegations.

What's next:

Ruiz has not been charged, and the allegations against him have not been proven.

The department says it is cooperating with the investigation.