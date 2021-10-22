LAPD officers give toy quad to birthday boy who recovered from being hit by car

article

A young boy who has recovered since being hit by a car in 2020 was given a toy quad by Los Angeles Police Department officers on his birthday, video posted by the LAPD on Twitter shows.

The LAPD's Hollenbeck Division gifted Alejandro the plastic vehicle as they "couldn’t pass up the opportunity" to help make his day a little more special, the LAPD wrote on Twitter.

This video shows the moment he was surprised with his "new wheels," decorated with balloons in the parking lot of the station.

The LAPD said that the officers teamed up with community member Monica Harmon to get him some new wheels.

