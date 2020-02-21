Large bear spotted roaming in Monrovia second day in a row

A large bear was spotted early Friday morning in Monrovia, only a day after a bear was reported roaming around the nearby campus of Mayflower Elementary School.

It was first spotted around 2:30 a.m. digging through trash cans in the neighborhood of North Mayflower Avenue.

SkyFOX first spotted the bear around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Hillcrest Boulevard, near Mayflower Avenue.

It made its way towards a residence in the area off of Highland Place and W Hillcrest Blvd around 6:30 a.m. The bear meandered its way slowly through the neighborhood for several hours, as curious on-lookers with cell phones joined the media to get their pictures.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Monrovia Police officers responded to the scene around 8 a.m.

It was unclear if the bear spotted on Friday was the same bear spotted Thursday on the elementary school campus.