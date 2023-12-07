Lawsuit to be filed over radioactive waste at San Francisco's Hunters Point

A lawsuit is being filed over radioactive waste at San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood.

The group, Green Action for Health and Environmental Justice gave notice on Thursday that it plans to file a lawsuit against the U.S. Navy and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The environmental advocacy group and Hunters Point residents accuse the military and EPA of failing to properly clean up toxic and radioactive waste at the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard site.

They say at least twice in the last five years, results from re-testing the site has shown radioactive objects in areas that had already been swept for radioactive contamination.

Those areas were earmarked for redevelopment years ago.

The Navy and EPA now have 60 days to respond to the notice.