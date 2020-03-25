‘Listen up dips***s’: Kentucky mayor posts rant for people not taking COVID-19 pandemic seriously

One Kentucky mayor is absolutely fed up with anyone who isn’t taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, and he posted a rant on Facebook calling out residents refusing to implement social distancing measures that have been urged by health professionals to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Listen up dips***s and sensible people,” wrote Mayor Gabe Brown of Walton, Kentucky.

“I might not have the best bedside manor. I might not put you at ease like the Governor does, but I don’t care. You need to realize that this is a serious ordeal. In fact, it’s a big f***ing deal. Stay at home," Brown wrote.

Brown went on to express his discontent for “COVID-19 conference calls,” saying that he takes “3 a day.”

For anyone not willing to heed his warning, Brown had a simple piece of advice: “Treat this seriously. If you don’t, then screw you (f*** you is what I want to say, but I can’t).”

On March 16, the White House suggested that public gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people for 15 days. The CDC recommended canceling or postponing in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the U.S.

Yet, even in the face of mass shutdowns across the U.S., groups of people were reportedly seen congregating outdoors in several states in order to pass the time during the outbreak.

In San Francisco, groups of people were seen gathering near Golden Gate Park, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called out “spring breakers” following video depicting scores of people packing Clearwater Beach, just west of Tampa.

The World Health Organization tweeted on Monday about the urgent need for more aggressive tactics to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The head of the World Health Organization said the COVID-19 outbreak is accelerating, but insisted that "we can change the trajectory of this pandemic.“

He said it took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases, and just four days for the third 100,000 cases.

A growing fear of epidemiologists amid the threat of the pandemic is the serious consequences that could result from a lack of proactivity in stopping further spread of the virus by failing to enact crucial precautionary measures.

As authorities scramble to curb the spread of the virus, Brown’s Facebook rant is a testament to how the virus has exhausted the critical infrastructures needed to fight the disease.

“This will pass. Take it seriously. It is here. Act like you have the virus and don’t spread it to other people. I have no doubt that it hasn’t already been here, but testing had been limited,” Brown added. “More cases are coming. If you ignore this problem, the worst thing that could happen is that your mother, father, grandmother, grandfather, aunts, uncles could die.”



