Livermore police arrest armed suspect barricaded in business

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The Brief Livermore police responded to a "domestic violence incident" involving a possibly armed suspect who barricaded themselves inside a business near Fourth Street and South Livermore Avenue Police managed to take the suspect into custody by about 12:25 p.m.



Police in Livermore descended on a business Wednesday morning after a possibly armed domestic violence suspect fled into the building and refused to leave.

Barricaded person in Livermore

Domestic violence suspect:

Livermore Police Department officers were on the scene as of 11:45 a.m. responding to a "domestic violence incident" involving a possibly armed suspect who barricaded themselves inside a business near Fourth Street and South Livermore Avenue, the department told KTVU.

Images from the scene showed a heavy police presence – including an armed vehicle – at the scene near a sandwich shop at 385 South Livermore Ave., though the department did not specify which business the suspect fled into.

Suspect arrested:

The LPD advised the public to avoid the area as negotiators attempted to make contact with the suspect and work toward a peaceful surrender.

Police managed to take the suspect into custody by about 12:25 p.m.