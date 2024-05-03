The man and woman killed by a gunman in a Livermore hotel have been identified by officials.

Christopher Vera, 21, of Hayward and Lizabeth Rodriguez, 26, of Oakland died in the shooting in a La Quinta Inn room on April 27, according to the Alameda County coroner's office.

Police are searching for the suspected shooter who they have identified as Yonston Vazquez, 30, of Oakland. He is described as armed and dangerous.

Police said that Vazquez knew one of the victims.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting.