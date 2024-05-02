Livermore police seek gunman after double homicide

article

Authorities are searching for a gunman who allegedly carried out a fatal shooting at a Livermore hotel that left two people dead.

Yonston Vazquez, 30, is suspected of killing a 26-year-old woman and 21-year-old man on Saturday at the La Quinta Inn on Southfront Road, according to the Livermore Police Department.

Yonston Vazquez, 30, is accused of carrying out a double homicide in Livermore on April 27. 2024.

The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. inside a hotel room.

Police identified Vazquez of Oakland, as the alleged shooter. Authorities said he knew one of the victims.

The identities of the victims have not been released as police have put a press hold on their names.

Featured article

Authorities have not revealed a possible motive for the double homicide.

Vazquez remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Livemore Police Department's anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.