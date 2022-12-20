Livermore police intervene after scammers attempt to steal shoebox filled with $47K in cash

article

Livermore police said they thwarted scammers from stealing a shoebox filled with $47,000 cash from a 77-year-old resident.

Police said on Wednesday, they received a call from a man who said he had received a call from several people who told him his personal information had been compromised in a data breach and in a money laundering scheme.

Investigators said the calls came from scammers who claimed to represent two different fraud departments: Amazon's and Wells Fargo's.

"They convinced the victim to withdraw $47K in $100 bills, pack them in shoe boxes and then mail the money via a delivery service to an undisclosed location," police said.

Investigators took action, using a tracking number to put a hold on the package to stop it from being delivered. Police said they then managed to retrieve the package and return the money to its owner.

Police offered the following tips on how to avoid falling victim to such scams:

Never give your personal or financial information in response to a request that you did not expect

Do not click on any links, even if it's from a company you do business with. If needed, consumers should contact the company themselves by using a trusted website or looking up the company's phone number

Do not call a number a stranger provides or use phone numbers off caller ID

Resist the pressure to act immediately. Honest businesses will give you time to make a decision.

Never give money to someone who insists you pay via certain methods such as cryptocurrency, money wires, and gift cards

When in doubt, tell someone you trust before you take action

Take steps to block unwanted calls and text messages

Police also said the public can report scams and find more tips on the Federal Trade Commission's website here.