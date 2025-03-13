Video shows driver opening fire on motorist in Livermore

The Brief A viewer provided video to KTVU of a shooting in Livermore on Tuesday in the area of North Vasco Road and Dalton Avenue. The video shows a motorist opening fire on another driver, who collapsed after being struck. Authorities said earlier the week that one person was injured in the shooting and is expected to survive.



Video surfaced of the moment a driver opened fire on another motorist along a Livermore road earlier this week

1 injured in roadway shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. near North Vasco Road and Dalton Avenue, according to police.

Authorities said one person was struck and is expected to survive.

Video recorded by a passerby shows two sedans—one appearing to be a dark-colored Toyota Camry and the other a silver car— stopped and partially blocking traffic.

As other vehicles maneuver around them, the driver of the Toyota exits their vehicle. The driver of the silver car also gets out and, within three seconds, opens fire.

The Toyota driver appears to be struck and collapses to the ground, the video shows.

Who's the gunman?

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether a suspect has been identified or taken into custody. They also have not provided a description of the suspect or any information on what led to the shooting.

SkyFOX flew over the area Tuesday to get a better vantage point of the incident. Investigators were focused on the Toyota Camry surrounded by evidence markers.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Livermore police respond to a shooting.