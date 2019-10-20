Loaded handgun, drugs, cash found during San Francisco traffic stop

article

An early morning traffic stop Sunday in San Francisco's Tenderloin district led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man found with drugs, a loaded .45 caliber handgun and cash.

The stop for running a red light was made just before 1 a.m. at Golden Gate Avenue and Larkin Street, police said on social media, describing the "tense moments" of the encounter.

"The driver, Brazil Harris, a convicted felon, opened the glove box and grabbed a loaded .45 handgun," the SFPD Tenderloin Station said on its Twitter account.

A search turned up 275 MDMA tablets and an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.