Los Gatos 'Party Mom' allegedly jumped by 5 inmates in jailhouse attack

A Los Gatos mom accused of hosting wild, alcohol-fueled parties for teens was beaten behind bars while awaiting trial, authorities said.

Five inmates at Elmwood Correction Facility in Milpitas attacked Shannon O'Connor, 48, in a dorm room on October 24, according to officials.

The jailhouse attack lasted about 16 seconds until sheriff's deputies entered the room and broke up the fight, according to Mercury News. The beat down was captured on security video.

O'Connor sustained injuries to her face and head and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

She has been in jail and awaiting trial since her arrest in late 2021.

She allegedly threw drunken parties for teenagers, where she encouraged and watched them perform sex acts, prosecutors said.

They say she also provided condoms and discouraged the teens from telling their parents.

At one party at her Los Gatos home authorities said, O’Connor handed a condom to a boy and pushed him into a room with an intoxicated girl. Both were minors. The girl was able to get away and locked herself in the bathroom, Santa Clara County District Attorney investigator Christina Hanks detailed in court filings.

O'Connor was charged with 39 felony and misdemeanor counts, including child endangerment and child molestation.

'Party Mom' will remain in custody without bail after prosecutors argued there was evidence she could continue to harm children if released. A judge also determined her to be a flight risk because she fled to Idaho when Bay Area authorities first began investigating her.

O’Connor also is under investigation in Idaho over teen parties after authorities said they found 12 young people at her home when they served her arrest warrant.