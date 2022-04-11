Los Gatos 'party mom' accused of encouraging sex acts due back in court

The mom who threw parties with alcohol for young teenagers where she encouraged and watched sex acts, is due back in court Monday.

Shannon O'Connor is facing 39 charges, including child endangerment, child molestation, and providing alcohol to minors, and is expected to enter a plea in the South Bay courtroom. She has been in jail since her arrest in October.

The 47-year-old bought vodka and Fireball whiskey, provided condoms, and told the teens not to tell their parents about the parties she threw while living in Los Gatos, according to the court documents.

Two months ago a judge denied an effort for her to get out on bail, saying she was a flight risk because she fled to Idaho when Bay Area authorities first began investigating her.

At that hearing, several victims and parents, as well as her ex-husband, urged the judge to keep her locked up.

