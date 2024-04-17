MACRO growing ahead of busy summer in Oakland

If you’re ever near a MACRO team in Oakland, compassion can be heard in every interaction.

The street teams with the Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland (MACRO) are a unique kind of first responders that show up to non-violent, non-emergency situations, meeting people where they are. More than 90% of their responses involve homeless people.

Community Intervention Specialist Josh Hayes and EMT Cora Schutz worked together Wednesday on their typical 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift. They spent the afternoon checking on people they know who live on the street.

"We’re going to come back as soon as I hear that bed is available," Hayes said to an unhoused man at the bus stop on the corner of Grand Avenue and El Embarcadero. "You feeling OK today, no medical complaints?"

Across from the Safeway on Grand Avenue Eric sleeps in a tent. He’s familiar with Hayes and Schutz, having worked with them for months now to get clean.

As Schutz asked whether Eric was ready to get help, Eric enthusiastically asked, "What’s the best way for me to get to detox today?"

"We would call them beforehand, and let them know you’re coming in," Schutz responded patiently.

"They’ve provided me with support and phone numbers so I can get the necessary medication that I need to make it," said Eric during an interview.

"The way the program is designed, we’re not enforcement agents," said Hayes. "We’re not threatening. We come offering things."

Hayes is talking about resources, and simple acts of kindness, like bringing a blanket during the wet winters, and stocking up folks with water during the hot summers.

At just two years old, the MACRO program is having a grown spurt.

By March 2024, the teams responded more than 17,500 times.

There are 11 responders today, but by the end of April, the program will triple its staff.

There were four MACRO crews out on Wednesday, and the goal is to double that by the time the rookies are ready to hit the streets this summer.

The city announced a designated MACRO phone line just a few weeks ago, and the phone number – 510-44-MACRO, is already bringing in more calls, according to MACRO Program Director Elliott Jones.

"We want this to be an outlet so that we’re not clogging the 911 system and so the right teams are responding to the right calls," he said.

However, the teams don’t just sit around and wait for dispatch. If there’s not a call coming in, they’re out looking for one.

"You see people laid out on the sidewalk – people that look like they might be in pain or people that are sleeping in precarious positions, and we would stop for them," Hayes said while he drove to the next stop.

Schutz and Hayes have helped build the program since day one, organizing a resource guide for crews on the field, so they knew which services to offer.

During interactions, the team takes feedback from people they’re serving and use it to inform the way they coordinate future services.

They said they’ll be training new staff later this month.

"It always feels good to know we made a difference," Schutz said.

When asked why he’s stayed so long, Hayes said, "I’m watching it work and that’s what keeps me here."

"It can take multiple touches, multiple interventions, multiple attempts, just to get that sliver of opportunity to get somebody the help they actually need," said Jones.

It’s too soon to know exactly how many times the MACRO phone number has been dialed, but people can still reach MACRO through 911 or email.

The crews are gearing up for a busy summer, with about 20 more MACRO responders hitting the streets in June.