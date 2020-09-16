Major medical emergency forces closure of MacArthur BART Station

article

A person in crisis was rescued from the trackway at the MacArthur BART station, BART announced Wednesday evening.

The incident has closed the MacArthur BART station in Oakland. Trains are passing through the station, but are not stopping.

BART says the incident happened in the Richmond direction.

AC Transit is providing mutual aid to BART passengers through its transit buses 51, 51A and 72 between 19th St and MacArthur.

Expect major delays on the Richmond line in the Berryessa, Richmond and Millbrae directions.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.