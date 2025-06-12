'Major' medical emergency stops BART in Hayward

A "major medical emergency" prompted BART to halt train service between South Hayward and Bay Fair stations in San Leandro on Thursday morning, according to transit officials.

In an advisory around 7:30 a.m., BART officials said the medical emergency occurred at the Hayward station. Further details about it were not immediately released.

BART spokesperson Michelle Robertson said trains are turning around once they reach the affected stations.

According to Robertson, Alameda-Contra Costa Transit is providing bus service in the area for commuters. There is no estimate yet for when regular service will resume.