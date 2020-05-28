Man arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap kids from car in San Francisco

article

A 44-year-old man was arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap two young children from a vehicle in San Francisco's Castro District on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The attempted kidnapping was reported at about 7 p.m. in the area of 17th and Sanchez streets. A family was sitting in their vehicle when the suspect, whose name was not immediately available, reached through a backseat window and tried to grab two boys ages 2 and 4, police said.

Another family member confronted the man and called police, who responded and arrested him. The two boys were not injured, according to police.

No other information about the case was immediately available as of Thursday morning.