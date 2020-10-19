Man arrested for assaulting protester at San Francisco free speech rally

Officers arrested a man in an assault that happened at a free speech demonstration in San Francisco over the weekend.

Authorities arrested 35-year-old Adora Anderson of Watsonville for allegedly punching a protester in the face at the rally held at UN Plaza on Saturday. The event was staged by conservative activists but quickly fell apart after several hundred counterprotesters showed up.

Officers responded to the area of Leavenworth and McAllister Streets for a report of an aggravated assault where they found the 25-year-old victim. The man told officers he was participating in the rally when he was punched in the face.

Authorities said two of the victim's teeth were knocked out in the assault.

Anderson was arrested in Oakland and transported to San Francisco County Jail on charges of mayhem and a hate crime enhancement.

Team Save America organized the rally to protest Twitter, which it said squelches conservative speech.