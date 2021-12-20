Charges dismissed against man whose face was fractured while being detained by San Francisco cops
San Francisco prosecutors on Tuesday dismissed all charges against a man who was accused of assaulting a plain clothed police officer while being detained.
Unidentified suspect sexually assaults 71-year-old woman
Police are seeking the public's help in finding a suspect who sexually assaulted a 71-year-old woman in Visitacion Valley, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Monday.
Sister of homeless man who was killed when he was set on fire speaks out
Marisol said her brother was an accountant in Guatemala when he immigrated to the United States 22 years ago.
French bulldog stolen from owner in SF Marina New Year's Day robbery, police say
A French bulldog was stolen from its owner New Year's Day during a robbery in San Francisco's Marina District, police say.
Colorado man arrested in connection to 1978 slaying of 15-year-old girl in San Francisco
Police said Sunday they have cracked a decades-old cold case with the arrest last week of a Colorado man in connection the slaying of a 15-year-old girl visiting San Francisco in 1978.
San Francisco police chief says added officers around Union Square driving crime down
San Francisco police say their saturation around Union Square has made the area safer for store employees and shoppers.
Plan to combat San Francisco retail theft with sheriff deputy overtime approved
Under the proposal, now approved by the SF Board of Supervisors, sheriff's deputies may now voluntarily work overtime providing security at stores and malls, paid for by the private businesses.
Man killed in San Francisco shooting identified as Afghan refugee, father of 3
A man shot and killed in San Francisco last month has been identified as an Afghan refugee who worked as an Uber driver, according to his family.
San Francisco restaurant now apologizes for asking armed police officers to leave
A San Francisco restaurant that ignited a frenzy when the owner and staff asked three armed police officers in uniform to leave because their weaponized dress made them feel uncomfortable has now apologized for the request, acknowledging that it handled the situation "badly."
Police break up sideshows in San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood
The notorious illegal car shows known as sideshows are moving into some of San Francisco's quieter neighborhoods. Sideshows took place on the west side of town, almost at the same time.
San Francisco police investigate fatal shooting near Civic Center
Officers were patrolling the area when they heard gunshots at about 11:10 p.m. and responded to the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Larkin Street, according to police.
Man shot and killed by San Francisco police identified
The man who was shot and killed by police in San Francisco is believed to have been involved in a 2019 stabbing.
Looters and vandals strike San Francisco's Union Square
San Francisco's Louis Vuitton store in Union Square was "emptied out" by thieves Friday night, witnesses posted to social media.
Looting and vandalism at San Francisco's Union Square
Man allegedly armed with knife shot, killed by San Francisco police
San Francisco police shot and killed a man Friday morning who was reportedly armed with a knife, police confirmed.
Macy's Christmas tree lighting in San Francisco held a week early
A holiday tradition returned to San Francisco's Union Square Thursday night, as city officials gathered for the lighting of the Macy's Christmas tree.
Not guilty plea entered on SFPD sergeant's behalf while he's in detox
A plea was entered on Thursday for a San Francisco police sergeant accused of trying to rob a pharmacy in San Mateo.
84-year-old man attacked with bottle in San Francisco robbery attempt, police say
An elderly San Francisco man is recovering after a man attacked him with a bottle in what police say was a robbery attempt on Monday.
San Francisco Bayview shooting leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District on Tuesday, police say.
Gunshot victim dies weeks after shooting in the Haight
A 25-year-old man died earlier this week, weeks after being shot in San Francisco, city police said.