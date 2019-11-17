Man arrested in rape of elderly woman now a suspect in second rape

Sebastopol police on Saturday said that a 26-year-old man arrested in September as a suspect in the rape that month of an elderly woman has been arrested in connection to a second rape, that of a 61-year-old woman in June.

Tirso De Jesus Guzman-Vivar of Sebastopol was already in custody following his arrest in connection with the September attack when, on Friday, Sebastopol police investigators learned of a match for the DNA found in remnants of a beverage at the victim's home - DNA that matched Guzman-Vivar, police said.

In the June case, the victim, a 61 year old female, reported to police that a man had been in her home as a guest. The victim told police she wanted to help a local transient, recently identified as Guzman-Vivar. During that visit, Guzman-Vivar allegedly drugged the victim and subsequently had sexual intercourse with her multiple times. The beverage remnant wed the presence of GHB, the "date rape" drug.

Police said Guzman-Vivar's DNA had previously been collected and retained in the Department of Justice (DOJ) database as a result of his numerous prior felony convictions.

