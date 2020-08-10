Man arrested on suspicion of Tenderloin attack on Friday

article

A 34-year-old Oakland man was arrested on suspicion of attacking another man with a metal pipe, causing life-threatening injuries, in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood on Friday morning, police said Monday.

Officers responded at 9:13 a.m. Friday to the assault reported in

the 400 block of Eddy Street and arrived to find the 75-year-old victim unconscious on the sidewalk and bleeding from his head, according to police.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries,

which remained life-threatening as of Monday.

Investigators found witnesses and surveillance footage that helped

them determine that a suspect later identified as Peter Nobles came up from behind the victim and struck him multiple times with the pipe, then ran away east on Eddy Street, police said.

On Friday afternoon, officers in the area of McAllister and Hyde

streets detained a man matching the suspect description, identified him as Nobles and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault, elder abuse and other offenses, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San

Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.