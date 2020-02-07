Man charged with stabbing wife to death in Hayward

article

A 40-year-old man on Friday was charged in the stabbing death of his wife in Hayward, police said.

On Tuesday, at about 5:40 p.m. officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 24000 block of Willimet Way.

Responding officers found a woman, later identified as 38-year-old Maria Hernandez of Hayward, suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics responded to the schene, however, Hernandez was pronounced dead.

The woman's husband, Elmer Ugarte was arrested a short time after later, authorities said.



Ugarte was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with Hernandez's murder and child endangerment.

Hayward police said the couple's 11-year-old daughter witnessed the stabbing, adding that the girl and her 12-year-old brother were left alone as their dad fled to Mountain View before his arrest.

He's being held at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.