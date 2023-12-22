Man convicted for displaying 'Free Fentanyl for New Users' sign near San Francisco school

article

A man who posted across the street from a San Francisco school, displaying a sign advertising free fentanyl, has been convicted of committing a public nuisance.

Joseph Moore, 46, was found guilty of piling his belongings near Ninth Avenue and Geary Boulevard, occupying half of the sidewalk and obstructing access to e-bikes, according to prosecutors.

The district attorney's office said that Moore knowingly displayed signs advertising "Meth for Stolen Items" and "Free Fentanyl for New Users" across the street from Stella Maris Academy, a preschool to 8th-grade school. The signs were large enough to be visible from the classrooms.

Moore is currently in custody and could face up to six months in county jail.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said, "This verdict sends a clear message that Mr. Moore’s conduct will not be condoned in San Francisco. While San Francisco remains a compassionate city we understand that we must prioritize and protect our children and their surroundings."