Man describes brazen armed robbery near Oakland Rotunda garage

An armed robbery in broad daylight in downtown Oakland has prompted the victim to speak out to warn others.

"The general boldness of the attack in the middle of the day 3 o'clock, gun out," said the man, who wished to remain anonymous.

The robbery happened at the Rotunda Parking Garage near Frank Ogawa Plaza at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The man said he did what he was told and was uninjured.

He said he had gotten off work and went to the garage to get his car.

The man said he had earbuds on while talking on his cell phone when he walked by another man as he headed for the stairs to get to the roof level where his car was parked.

"I felt a sensation on the back of my neck," he said. "I instinctively turned around and there was a gun in my face. Very calmly, the guy was whispering, 'Just give me your phone, give me your wallet.'"

He said he complied by putting his backpack, cell phone and wallet on the ground. The thief only took the cell phone and wallet and casually walked off.

The man described the robber as 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 165 pounds, with fairly light skin, some freckles, and braids with a little bit of blonde at the tips.

"Surreal, eerily calm. It was really jarring. I was being whispered at and threatened at the same time," he said.

Minutes later, the man said he pulled up to a police officer in a patrol car down the street.

He said the officer indicated to him that there had been two other armed robberies that same day in the general area.

"The m.o. was yes, at least, we've had reports of him was the exact words," he said.

The man said he considers himself lucky. He wasn't injured but wanted to warn others.

"My biggest emotion is for the general safety of others," he said. "Just a little bit frightening how easy and bold the attack was quite frankly."