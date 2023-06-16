Man dies after being shot at skate park near San Lorenzo

article

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man at a skate park in the unincorporated community of Ashland on Thursday night.

At about 9 p.m., deputies were sent to the parking lot of the Jack Holland Sr. Skate Park at 163rd Avenue and East 14th Street after someone called to report shots being fired in the area.

When they got to the park, deputies found the man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to sheriff's officials.

The victim, whose identity was not yet available, died at the scene.

Anyone with information, including security or cellphone camera footage, is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at (510) 667-7721.

Anonymous tips can also be called into (510) 667-3622.