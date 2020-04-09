Man dies after being shot in grocery store parking lot; Fremont's 1st homicide of year

A man was shot and killed in a grocery store parking lot in Fremont, police said, the city's first homicide of the year.

A witness called police at 7:21 p.m. to say they heard gunshots and a person appeared wounded outside the Lucky Supermarket at 5000 Mowry Ave.

Officers arrived and found the man conscious with an injury that may have been a gunshot wound.

As the man was being taken to a trauma center his condition deteriorated and he died when he arrived.

Police said it appears the man was outside the store with associates or friends when an older, dark-colored SUV pulled up.

The victim got out of the car he was in and an argument occurred between him and someone in the SUV, police said.

A person in the SUV apparently shot the man at least once and the SUV left the area, according to police.

Police said it's too early to say what was the motive for the shooting.

The suspect appeared to be in his 20s or 30s with short hair that may have been a buzz cut. No other suspect information was available.

The victim's name is being withheld for now. T

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call Fremont police at (510) 790-6800, Ext. 3. People who want to remain anonymous can text a tip to TIP FREMONTPD followed by a brief message to 888777. Anonymous tips can also be made online.