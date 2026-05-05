Man fatally shot at Antioch home; suspect arrested nearby

The Brief A man was found with a gunshot wound at an Antioch home Tuesday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene. A suspect was arrested nearby after breaking into an "unrelated residence. Police recovered the weapon but have not said what led to the shooting or whether the victim and suspect knew each other.



A man was fatally shot at an Antioch home on Tuesday morning, and a suspect was later arrested after breaking into a nearby residence.

Police response

What we know:

Officers were called around 9:14 a.m. to a home in the 5000 block of Percheron Way, where they found a man unconscious and not breathing, according to police. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Suspect arrest

The suspect was located nearby and taken into custody after breaking into an "unrelated residence."

The weapon used in the shooting was recovered.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting or whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

No additional details were released.