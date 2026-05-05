Man fatally shot at Antioch home; suspect arrested nearby
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man was fatally shot at an Antioch home on Tuesday morning, and a suspect was later arrested after breaking into a nearby residence.
Police response
What we know:
Officers were called around 9:14 a.m. to a home in the 5000 block of Percheron Way, where they found a man unconscious and not breathing, according to police. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
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Suspect arrest
The suspect was located nearby and taken into custody after breaking into an "unrelated residence."
The weapon used in the shooting was recovered.
Investigation ongoing
What's next:
Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting or whether the victim and suspect knew each other.
No additional details were released.
The Source: Antioch Police Department