Man found dead near train station in Paso Robles related to earlier shooting, authorities say

Authorities are investigating a shooting incident in downtown Paso Robles that left a deputy injured and another person dead, the San Luis Obispo County sheriff's office said Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office said a man's body was found near the Amtrak station at 8th and Pine streets. Authorities said the man was in his late 40s and he was shot in the head at close proximity.

Investigators determined the cause of death to be a homicide and believe it is related to the "active shooter" situation that occurred around 7 a.m. outside the Paso Robles Police Department.

A deputy was shot during the incident and is in "serious, but stable condition," the sheriff's office said in a tweet. He was airlifted to a trauma center.

Deputies are still searching for the shooter, described as a man in his 20s or 30s.

A shelter-in-place order remains in effect for the area as officers search for the suspect who they believe is armed.