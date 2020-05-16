Man found shot to death early Saturday in East Oakland
article
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was found fatally shot early Saturday in East Oakland, police said.
Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. to a car crash in the 7700 block of MacArthur Boulevard, where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, according to Oakland police.
Emergency crews provided treatment, but the man died, a police spokeswoman said.
The man's name, age and hometown was not released. No other information was released by police on the death.