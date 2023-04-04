Man shot and killed at Pleasant Hill sports bar identified

The man shot and killed at a sports bar in Pleasant Hill early Monday has been identified.

Oscar Laredo Arellano, 37, of Concord was shot in the head around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Farrington's Bar, authorities said.

Police said the shooter took off in a car after pulling out a gun. There was an alleged argument inside the bar just before the shooting.

Arellano reportedly worked at Vinnie's Bar & Grill in Concord.

Video from the scene showed police blocking off an area of the parking lot as friends of the victim watched, visibly shocked.

As of Tuesday morning, police were still searching for the shooter.

