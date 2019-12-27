BART standoff ends after nine hours at Concord station
BART says an unstable person on the tracks between two stations in the East Bay is causing major delays Wednesday evening.
Paralyzed wrestler now walking, will return to Pleasant Hill high school
The 18-year-old is making great strides in 2020. The once-paralyzed teen began walking with crutches a few months ago. He's now set to return to high school for the first time since his accident two years ago.
Overturned box truck blocking NB I-680 in Pleasant Hill
An overturned box truck blocked northbound Intestate 680 in Pleasant Hill Friday morning.
Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek consider updating accessory dwelling unit laws
Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek are considering "urgency" ordinances to take effect immediately.
Pleasant Hill man arrested on suspicion of child porn possession
Daniel Joseph Feliciano, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday after authorities followed a tip from an electronic communication service provider, according to the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office.
Couple met on BART train 2 years ago, gets engaged at Pleasant Hill Station
Amit and Anuja were complete strangers just two years, but fast forward to present to day they are newly engaged.
Antioch carjacking suspects arrested after pursuit, crash in Pleasant Hill
The suspects crashed the vehicle on the freeway off-ramp before fleeing on foot.
Fugitive in Pleasant Hill murder arrested 15 years later
Tyson Moorehead was taken into custody in Stockton Tuesday for his role in the homicide. Moorehead is a suspect in the 2004 robbery and shooting of Michael Fidler, in his apartment on Golf Club Road.
BART police officer detains man for eating sandwich on Pleasant Hill train platform
A passenger waiting to board a BART train at the Pleasant Hill station was stopped by a BART police officer, detained and cited for eating a sandwich, a violation of state law, according to the transit agency.
A pig finds a home in Pleasant Hill, a tree is trimmed and strangers helping strangers
A sweet story out of Pleasant Hill of strangers helping each other out during trying times.
Suspect arrested in Pleasant Hill elementary school arson incidents
Police are asking residents in the area of the school or on Vessing Road who have surveillance systems to review recordings for Thursday and Friday to see if the suspect is visible.
Suspect arrested in Pleasant Hill Elementary School arson case
(BCN) -- A suspect was arrested Friday in multiple incidents of arson at the campus of the Pleasant Hill Elementary School, police said.
3.4-magnitude earthquake strikes near Pleasant Hill
A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck the East Bay Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.