Man shot to death in Vallejo; investigation underway

The Brief The man was found around 6 a.m. Monday near Richardson Park. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.



A man was shot and killed in Vallejo on Monday morning, and authorities are investigating the circumstances of his death.

Vallejo Police Department and Fire Department units were called just before 6:10 a.m. to the 1300 block of North Camino Alto, near Richardson Park, on reports of an unresponsive person and found the man suffering at least one gunshot wound in the area.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

VPD detectives are investigating the man's death. Details on a motive and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.