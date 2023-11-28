Man shot in broad daylight, dies in Oakland apartment parking lot

Oakland police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man Tuesday morning in East Oakland, in an area that borders San Leandro. He was found in a parking lot.

Investigators are trying to determine if he was shot there or elsewhere.

Officers said just before 11:15 a.m., they found the man in the parking lot of an apartment building located at the corner of MacArthur Boulevard and 109th Avenue.

First responders tried to save his life, but he died at the scene. He was in his 20s.

Neighbor Clavell Coleman said the death upsets him.

"I'm sick of it. I'm just sick of it," Coleman said.

Neighbors said before he was killed, the victim pulled up in a blue SUV with a child's car seat inside and blocked the driveway of a home.

Then he walked across the street to an apartment building to visit someone.

They said the man was shot either while he was inside the apartment or in the stairwell.

Neighbors said the victim's family members came to the crime scene.

"It's just very sad to see all the family really crying, the wife down on the ground. It was heartbreaking," said neighbor Denise Frelow.



Neighbors said disputes should not be settled with gun violence, that there should be respect for human life.

"Let people live their lives and think before you react. It hurts both sides," said Coleman.

Police have not released the name of the victim and they have not given out a description of the suspect. Investigators also have not recovered the gun that was used.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU.