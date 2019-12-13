Expand / Collapse search

Man tries to arrest Martinez mayor, now faces battery charge

By Keith Burbank
Published 
Updated 46 mins ago
Martinez
Bay City News
article

Martinez Mayor Rob Schroder.

MARTINEZ, Calif. - A man tried to arrest the mayor of Martinez Thursday afternoon and after a tussle was arrested on suspicion of battery, police said.

Eli Dominguez apparently tried to arrest Mayor Rob Schroder 
sometime before police responded at 3:21 p.m. to the 600 block of Main Street. 

 Also, before officers arrived, Dominguez had said something about filming for the holiday season, Cpl. Craig Schnabel said. 

 A police officer arrived and tried to detain Dominguez and a 
citizen pitched in. 

Other officers arrived and Dominguez allegedly bit a sergeant who sought medical treatment for the bite. Dominguez was eventually detained and taken to a hospital. 

Police booked Dominguez in the county jail on suspicion of battery on the mayor and officer, threats and a probation violation, Schnabel said. 