Man tries to arrest Martinez mayor, now faces battery charge

A man tried to arrest the mayor of Martinez Thursday afternoon and after a tussle was arrested on suspicion of battery, police said.

Eli Dominguez apparently tried to arrest Mayor Rob Schroder

sometime before police responded at 3:21 p.m. to the 600 block of Main Street.

Also, before officers arrived, Dominguez had said something about filming for the holiday season, Cpl. Craig Schnabel said.

A police officer arrived and tried to detain Dominguez and a

citizen pitched in.

Other officers arrived and Dominguez allegedly bit a sergeant who sought medical treatment for the bite. Dominguez was eventually detained and taken to a hospital.

Police booked Dominguez in the county jail on suspicion of battery on the mayor and officer, threats and a probation violation, Schnabel said.