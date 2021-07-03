Man turns himself in after killing 33-year-old woman in Santa Cruz

article

After a man turned himself in, police in Santa Cruz are seeking the public's help in investigating the killing of a 33-year-old woman inside a recreational vehicle that she had been living in.

Beau Joseph Paepke, 30, went to Santa Cruz County Jail on Thursday afternoon and told police that they would find a woman's body inside an RV then parked about a mile away in the 100 block of Front Street near the beach and boardwalk, police said Friday.

Police said Paepke "provided a full confession to the murder" and told them it occurred on Monday while the RV was parked in the 900 block of busy Soquel Avenue nearby.

Police are withholding the victim's name until her family has been notified.

Paepke was arrested on suspicion of homicide and is being held at the jail.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Det. Trevor Kendall at (831) 420-5963, or to leave information on the department's tip line at (831) 420-5995.

