MAP: 22 OUSD Grab-and-Go free meal locations

Starting on Monday, OUSD's Nutrition Services Department will operate 22 pick-up locations throughout the city where “Grab and Go” meals will be available for any student registered and enrolled in TK to 12th grade at any district-run schools, or in the Young Adult Program.

This is due to a new federal rule. In other words, the district can no longer provide meals for children too young to be enrolled in school or students enrolled in charter or private schools.

Each time you pick up food at a distribution center, you must “verify” or prove your child’s enrollment by providing your child’s Aeries student ID# by doing one of the following:

Bring the letter mailed by Nutrition Services that explains the changes and includes your child’s ID# and a scannable barcode.

Bring your child’s student ID card with their Aeries ID# from the previous year (and ideally have a barcode in order to be scanned).

Wait in a separate line and have your child’s information looked up in a district database at the food distribution site.

Please note:

Pick-up days are Mondays and Thursdays, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 22 pick-up locations.

Social distancing measures are in effect.

Face coverings are required.

Kids do not need to be present to pick up food.

Multiple days worth of food can be picked up at once.

For more information, click here.