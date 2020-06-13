Marin County fairgrounds host drive-in high school graduation commencement ceremony

Thousands of Bay Area teenagers are graduating high school this weekend.

Those ceremonies have had to adapt to COVID-19 precautions but schools have managed to be creative finding alternatives.

Several high school commencements in Marin County will bring thousands of people to one place.

"These are the largest gatherings we've had in the county since the beginning of the pandemic," said Marin County Public Health Officer Matt Willis, surveying the scene at the Marin County Fairgrounds.

Resembling a drive-in theater, 200 cars were lined up in an orderly fashion.

Musical performances and pre-recorded speeches played on a giant screen, and families were able to listen on their car radios.

"Just because we are not at school right now does not change who we are or what we have accomplished," said Redwood High School Senior Class President Skylar Strotz, speaking from a podium on the stage.

To maintain safe physical distance, everyone was required to remain in their vehicles, except for graduates.

They could stand or sit outside the car, but were supposed to remain masked and 6 feet apart.

"It takes some work to keep them from wanting to hug each other," said Redwood High's principal David Sondheim.

Planning the event, a virtual ceremony or drive-through event were nixed.

Students insisted they wanted to be together, as they would have before the pandemic at their Larkspur campus.

"There is a sadness that we're not in our amphitheater, having them run up and over the hill like they traditionally do, but seeing them all together is what they wanted the most," said Sondheim.

600 Redwood High students were split into three ceremonies on Friday.

They were not able to make the ceremonial walk, or be handed a diploma.

But they were able to hear their names read aloud, and see their photos on the big screen, and clap and shout for each other.

Horns blared in celebration throughout the proceedings.

"We have a newfound sense of gratitude for everything we have, " said Strotz.

"We're the class of quarantine, the class of 2020, definitely united in a new way, with a new sense of community between all of us."

Willis noted, faced with no ceremony at all, the drive-in assembly was an accomplishment.

"They will tell their grand-kids about having to graduate from high school in a car, because of COVID-19," said Willis.

As for how many future graduates will have to settle for such alternatives?

"It's probably going to be at least two years before we have a vaccine, so we'll have to do more of this creative problem solving so we can still enjoy those things we value."

For families, watching and listening to the hour-long ceremony, nothing could dim the shine of their seniors.

"I think it's amazing that they pulled it off with all the hurdles, the challenges, the difficulties, and it's still really special," said Matt Walsh, inside his car as his daughter stood in her red cap and gown outside.

"We're crying, it's beautiful, so beautiful," said her mom Kerri Walsh.

On Saturday San Rafael High School and Terra Linda High School held graduation ceremonies alongside the lagoon at the Marin Civic Center.

Collectively, the Class of 2020 graduates into a future they did not foresee when they started their senior year last fall.

But instead of dwelling on what they lost, they focus on what they have.

"It feels like we're learning over and over again to enjoy every moment and not take things for granted," said Strotz.