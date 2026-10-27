Marin County residents stuck in flooded roads during another day of high tides

The Brief Throughout low areas of Marin County, roads were flooded when high tides brought rising water around 1 p.m. The Marin County Office of Emergency Management is reminding people to avoid driving along flooded roads as a coastal flood advisory remains in place through Friday. More high-tide flooding is expected Wednesday as people brace for another wave of water.



A North Bay neighborhood turned into an island with high-tide flooding Tuesday, blocking off Golden Hind Passage Road in Corte Madera near The Cove School.

Coastal tide conditions

The backstory:

Throughout low areas of Marin County, roads were flooded when high tides brought rising water around 1 p.m.

The Marin County Office of Emergency Management is reminding people to avoid driving along flooded roads as a coastal flood advisory remains in place through Friday.

Cars trapped in coastal flooding

Local perspective:

Some vehicles were trapped in the salty water and delivery trucks halted Tuesday afternoon. Some neighbors were stuck in their homes with sandbags stacked up to try and keep water away.

Sachi Itagaki is on the Corte Madera Flood Control Committee. She raised her house a few years ago and says their community is looking for longer-term solutions.

"Any water is going to work its way. Any tiny crevice is going to get through," she said.

Across Highway 101, Fitness SF’s manager said they invested some $10,000 in new orange flood barriers after last January’s flood sent water inside their gym.

They hope the city and county might do more to help businesses.

"Roads aren’t being shut down as early as I think they should be. It’s also causing wake and splashing of water into our business," Ryan Davis said.

More high tides likely Wednesday

What's next:

More high-tide flooding is expected Wednesday as people brace for another wave of water.

"We’re just going to have to work the night through to prepare for tomorrow, which is supposed to be worse," Davis said.

California's Office of Emergency Services is reminding people who live along the state's coast to be aware, especially as El Niño conditions approach.

"With the strong El Niño already making impacts, coastal communities should stay alert as conditions change," the agency said on X.

The National Weather Service's coastal flood advisory was extended through Friday at 5 p.m. for bayshore areas along the San Pablo Bay, San Francisco Bay and Monterey Bay.