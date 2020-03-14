Mark Cuban will reimburse his employees who shop local for their lunch, coffee

article

As many small businesses are taking a hit over coronavirus concerns, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he will reimburse his employees with the Mavs and his other companies if they buy their lunch or coffee/tea from a local, independent business.

Cuban tweeted out that he would start doing this after seeing another company, Civic Science, tweet about reimbursing their employees who shopped local.

He said he will start doing it this week, and "go from there."

This is just one of the ways Cuban is trying to support hourly workers at the American Airlines Center in the wake of the NBA suspending its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mavericks, Stars, and American Airlines Center are working to ensure AAC workers have some sort of income as sporting events were canceled due to the coronavirus. The Mavs' jersey sponsor, Chime, is also assisting.