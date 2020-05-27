Massive protest underway in downtown Los Angeles

Hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles to protest the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died while in police custody.

Protesters were seen walking onto the 101 freeway in downtown near 211 W Temple.

SkyFOX above caught people jumping and attacking police patrol cars as well as protesters stopping traffic.

It appears one person was injured during the protest. That person jumped on the hood of a CHP cruiser and fell off while it sped away after protesters shattered its windows.

The person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.